Glow Recipe Launched A Lip Treatment — & Here’s Our Honest Review

But I haven't even gotten to the best part: The other half of Lip Pop's magic is the fact that the formula reacts to the pH of your lips to leave a subtle pink stain on your lips; a few swipes gives you a just-bitten effect, but you can layer it on for a more saturated hue. I prefer using Lip Pop as a primer for lipstick, which I can now wear in the winter since scaly patches and dryness are a thing of the past. While I wasn't a huge fan of the scent and taste myself — I don't personally like watermelon-flavoured anything — I'd make an exception for this, which tastes a lot like a Jolly Rancher.