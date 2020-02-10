The Biggest Surprise Of The 2020 Oscars Was Eminem & His Heavily Bleeped Performance

Eminem heard Jessica Simpson had a book out and was like, “Comeback time”— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 10, 2020
Everyone: The Oscars are too long— The JEB Speak! (@JEBermanator) February 10, 2020
The Oscars: Hey here's Anthony Ramos to intro Lin Manuel Miranda to intro a movie music montage to intro Eminem
Love this tribute to 8 Mile, a non-Oscar nominated movie that came out over 15 years ago...? pic.twitter.com/JtgVEBRUU7— Leila, but pronounced wrong. (@leilaclaire) February 10, 2020
the Oscars audience enjoying Kendall Roy's performance of "L to the OG" (audio via @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/V1tTNItVuJ— Mark (@tole_cover) February 10, 2020
Some of the #Oscars crowd was super into that surprise Eminem performance. https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GMcLHMyz00— ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020
Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020
Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8 Mile' https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020