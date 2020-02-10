The Biggest Surprise Of The 2020 Oscars Was Eminem & His Heavily Bleeped Performance

Anne Cohen
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Sorry, Queen — the Academy Awards just took the surprise performance concept to a whole new level when Eminem took the Oscars stage. Sorry, let's be more specific: Eminem got a standing ovation at the 92nd Academy Awards, when he made an unannounced appearance during a segment looking back at memorable movie songs.
So... how did this happen? Why did Eminem perform at the Oscars without warning? Let's retrace our steps.
Presenter Lin Manuel Miranda took to the stage to pay homage to some of the songs that have changed movie history. Okay, makes sense. The following montage celebrated such classics as "Unchained Melody" from Ghost, "Don't You Forget About Me" from The Breakfast Club, "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic, "Tiny Dancer" from Almost Famous, and..."Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile?
Advertisement
"Is Eminem here? Is he really going to sing?" voices around the world whispered in hushed, slightly embarrassed and okay, genuinely excited tones. You better believe it!
Marshall Bruce Mathers III himself appeared to give a rousing rendition of his 2002 jam. The song won for Best Original Song back in 2003, but the singer never got to perform it. So good of the Oscars to give white men a chance to live out their dreams 17 years after the original achievement!
The jokes started almost immediately:
But let's face it — we all kind of secretly felt like this.
The singer tweeted his gratitude to the Academy immediately after the performance: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
Snap back to reality — the Best Director nominees are still all men, sorry. Still, you can enjoy the (heavily bleeped out) performance below.
Advertisement

More from Music