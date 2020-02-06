We May Never See Josie McCoy On Riverdale Again

The new Lucy Hale-led show is actually supposed to take place five years after Riverdale, with Hale's Katy (and also Josie) now in their mid-twenties and trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. That means that all the current events of Riverdale are well behind these ladies. Sure, Josie could always pop back in as Murray's now quite busy work schedule allows, but only as young Josie, not the more grown-up character we're about to meet. If she does come back, having to readjust to who young Josie once was may be a bit confusing, but then again, not as confusing as some of the love triangles on Riverdale.