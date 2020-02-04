Is Meghan Markle Working On Endorsement Deals? The Palace Responds To New Claims

Following their sudden departure as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already working on the next phase of their life as private citizens. In their pursuit of financial independence, the royal couple is exploring new career options, which could include deals with Disney and Netflix. Throughout the Sussexes’ transition, Buckingham Palace has remained careful and calculated about its discussion of the matter, but a new claim is causing the Crown to speak up.
Earlier this weekend, endorsement firm Sheeraz, Inc. took to social media to claim Meghan and Harry as its latest clients. The company shared that the couple had enlisted its services. “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal,” the firm captioned a picture of Harry and Meghan on its official Instagram page. “Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives.”
CEO Sheeraz Hasan founded the Dubai and Los Angeles-based company nearly 20 years ago, initially focusing on the television and film arm of Hollywood before broadening its scope to include all things entertainment. Sheeraz, Inc. claims to have generated over $2 billion USD in earned media and reportedly boasts A-list clientele such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra.
But, it looks like Harry and Meghan aren't part of their client list. Buckingham Palace was quick to issue a statement on the matter, telling British newspaper The Sun that Sheeraz, Inc’s claims were “categorically untrue.”
Nonetheless, the endorsement firm insisted that they not only had been in contact with Meghan — they were also fielding professional offers for her and Harry. Refinery29 reached out to the company for comment, and they stood their ground. "Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess," said Hasan. "Now she is coming back to LA, and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearance deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent."
"When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls," the CEO concluded.
Sheeraz, Inc.'s supposed clients have yet speak up about their relationship with the company, but the silence is not at all out of character for the couple. Meghan and Harry's post-Megxit behaviour has been very low-key; from their move to Canada to their pending Royal Sussex trademark, the pair has tried to stay below the radar as the adjust to life outside out the royal family.
However, their platform as royals prevents Meghan and Harry from being able to avoid public scrutiny, with observers all over the world eagerly awaiting their next move. They're not the first royals to ditch their royal titles, but they are among the most popular — and everything they do, especially right now, is a big deal.
