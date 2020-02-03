Dunkaroos Are Coming Back This Summer & We Can’t Wait

Refinery29 had reached out to Dunkaroos' parent company on Friday, General Mills, and a spokesperson declined to comment on the return of Dunkaroos but assured Refinery29 that General Mills has a lot of exciting things coming up in 2020. This morning, the spokesperson confirmed that this summer would see the return of the beloved snack in it's most iconic flavor, Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles.