Dunkaroos Are Coming Back This Summer & We Can’t Wait

Should they make a comeback this year, we are confident that Dunkaroos will have a place in Kim Kardashian’s fully vegan diet and ethically package-free kitchen, because Dunkaroos are the quintessential symbol of ‘90s nostalgia. And given the youth of today’s love of all things ‘80s and ‘90s – from synthwave music to old school anime – this sugary pastel dream of a snack fits perfectly into our vibe-conscious, aesthetically-driven lives. E-girls and VSCO girls can agree on the snack’s everlasting appeal. So excuse us while we bop to some 80’s remixes of today’s pop songs and revel in the nostalgia loop we deserve.