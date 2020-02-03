Looks Like Lady Gaga Has A Fancy New Boyfriend

Lady Gaga is reportedly following in Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and Ellie Goulding's footsteps, as in she's wearing 2020's hottest new accessory: a normal boyfriend. That is, a non-celebrity BF, fiancé, or husband who is still, don't worry, super-rich and successful. According to Page Six, the man the singer was spotted with over the holidays and ahead of her pre-Super Bowl 2020 concert Saturday is entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky. Polansky is not just a Harvard grad, but also the CEO of Parker Group, which includes Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.
Gaga and Polansky probably met through an event related to the Institute, according to Page Six.
“Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key," a source told the outlet. "People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there."
There's even video of an event Gaga performed at back in 2016, which suggests the two have likely been friendly for some time, although reps for the singer did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
According to Page Six, the two were first seen together in Vegas over New Year’s and recently were photographed kissing in Miami ahead of her performance. During the pre-Super Bowl concert, Polansky was apparently chatting it up with Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, on the VIP balcony, which suggests things have moved into somewhat official territory.
Lady Gaga split from fiancé Christian Carino in early 2019, and since has been potentially linked to actor Jeremy Renner as well as audio engineer Daniel Horton. But did she take any of them to a Super Bowl concert? I rest my case.
