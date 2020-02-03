Inside Stormi Webster’s Second Bday — Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Built Her A Whole Amusement Park

Stormi Webster just turned two. Of course, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw her an extravagant StormiWorld-themed birthday party, complete with amusement park rides, thrones made out of ice, and a merch shop selling StormiWorld-branded gifts.
There were carnival rides, a fun slide, a ball pit inside a giant letter S, and a taco stand underneath a giant disembodied Stormi head with radiating steel tentacles.
Jenner and Scott had a photo booth where guests posed with stuffed Stormi faces. A smaller version of the toy could be won out of a carnival claw machine. A StormiWorld shop contained Stormi merch, including adult and children’s apparel, and guests could tie-dye shirts to personalize the experience.
The second iteration of StormiWorld was so huge, guests were provided a map when they entered. The elaborate party consisted of three zones: Trolls World, Frozen World, and StormiWorld. Jenner and Kim Kardashian West gave us a tour through the lavish party on their Instagram Stories.