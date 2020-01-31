Put Harry Styles And Lizzo’s “Juice” Duet In The Hall Of Fame

Super Bowl weekend is upon us once again, and it’s already gearing up to be an exciting event. Aside from the actual game itself (which marks the first Super Bowl appearance of the NFL’s first female and openly LGBTQ+ coach), superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are also set to take the stage in what promises to be a stellar halftime show.
But J.Lo and Shakira’s duet has huge shoes to fill, and it’s not just because of the star power of the halftime performers that came before them.
Last night, Lizzo took to the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series stage to perform some of her greatest hits. The Grammy-winner wrapped up her high-energy show with “Juice,” but she stunned the audience by introducing a very special guest to the stage: Harry Styles.
Clad in his signature pearls, Harry joined Lizzo and her dancers for what was probably the most enthusiastic performance of the Billboard chart topper ever.
“It ain’t my fault that I’m out here loose,” the singers’ voices rang out onstage. “Gotta blame it on the goose, gotta blame it on the juice.” Fan footage from the event shows that Harry even studied some Lizzo’s moves because he was perfectly in sync with her and her backup dancers.
The surprise duet isn’t random by any means— it’s kismet, actually. Harry is a huge fan of the Lizzo track. He demonstrated his love for the Cuz I Love You single last December, performing a particularly spirited cover of the song with an all-female band at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lizzo must have caught wind of the homage and invited Harry to join her onstage. Good call, sis. Good call.
The singers technically fall into different genres — Harry's songs might be classified as pop and soft rock, while Lizzo's discography is mostly high-energy R&B and soul — but their "Juice" duet is proof that the world deserves another Harry/Lizzo collab. Get in the studio...now.
