YouTube’s First Big Scandal Was Cancel Culture Done Right — What Happened?

Six years later, of those named in the initial post, around ten have been active on YouTube the past year. The rest have, for the most part, faded into obscurity — but this may only be because not many eyeballs were on them in the first place. The more prominent these reckonings have become, the less effective the cancellation seems to be, because now everyone is watching. The only real way to cancel someone is to deprive them of the resources for success. The original 2014 reckoning had the ability to overcome the size of the accused creators’ fanbases and slowly push them out of the public eye without any rubbernecking from the rest of the internet because it was done by the community, for the community. But now, with more of the world watching YouTube, these reckonings draw the attention that allows the accused to still thrive.