Selena Gomez Might Have Just Given Her Last Interview About Justin Bieber Ever

Selena Gomez is ready to be done reliving her relationship with Justin Bieber, especially due to the fact that she alleges the relationship involved emotional abuse. In an interview with NPR, the singer, who recently released the album Rare, said she was a "victim to certain abuse" that she would classify as emotional, but that despite this revelation, she doesn't want to be asked about her relationship with the singer for the rest of her life.
"I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making," she told the outlet. "As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."
A rep for Bieber did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment about the allegation.
Gomez seems to have done much of her emotional healing through music, with songs like "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" almost explicitly mentioning her relationship with the singer.
Gomez has previously opened up before about the perils of dating, especially as a celebrity.
"Whether you admit it or not you end up having a relationship for people and not even for yourself," she Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Beats 1 on Apple Music. "There's almost this point where, Oh, we're making it known that we're together. You just need to decide within our world if it's for you or is it for show?"
And any more details about her Bieber relationship are just one of those things it sounds like the singer plans on keeping private.
