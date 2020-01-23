Is Kourtney Kardashian Planning For Another Baby?

The past few years have seen the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcome many new babies into the fold, from Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster to True Thompson and Psalm West. Kourtney Kardashian may have three children already, but she may be ready for her fourth — at least, if that’s what we’re supposed to gather from her latest Instagram comment.
On Wednesday, Kourtney posted a photo of herself wearing an orange bodysuit. One fan asked the reality star if the picture meant Kourtney was pregnant. While plenty of people defended Kourtney from the (arguably pretty rude) question, the Poosh founder didn’t seem fazed. According to E! News, she wrote: “No I wish. It’s the angle.”
Kourtney currently has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, and was the first of her sisters to have kids. On a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney talked about the possibility of freezing her eggs in case she wanted to expand her family down the road with a future partner.
"What if I do [want kids], though," she asked sisters Kim and Khloé. "I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance, like, sitting there?"
Right now, Kourtney is reportedly dating Younes Bendjima, a boxer and model whom Kourtney split from in 2018 and seemingly began dating again late last year. Whether she wants to have children with him, specifically, is unclear, but on Keeping Up With the Kardashians she did tell her sisters that there’s a chance she would use her frozen eggs in order to bring a child into the world with a potentially “younger man.” Bendjima is 26, while Kourtney is 40.
Whether or not Kourtney goes for baby number four is still up in the air, but sister Kylie Jenner recently revealed she’s eager to give daughter Stormi siblings.
"I see myself for sure having four kids,” Jenner revealed in a recent YouTube video. “ I just don't know when. I don’t have the timeline to this and I don't know if I will have four kids tomorrow, four kids in seven years."
