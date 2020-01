Is Harry Still A Prince? & Other Questions About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s New Roles, Answered

Nothing has changed in this regard. Harry still remains sixth in line for the throne . It is still unlikely he will face any need to worry about the line of succession. Additionally, Harry has not turned his back on his royal position completely — just the HRH title — in contrast with Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson in 1936, thus losing HRH and becoming the Duke of Windsor after his marriage. This led to King George VI, who left the throne upon his untimely death to his daughter, Queen Elizabeth II. Harry needing to ascend to the throne is a possibility only an is an extremely unlikely sequence of events.