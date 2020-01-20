Everyone Who’s Anyone Walked The Red Carpet At The SAG Awards

At the 2020 SAG Awards, the only thing better than actors celebrating actors is the fashion they wear to hand out those treasured teal trophies. Unlike the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the SAG Awards doesn’t limit itself to whoever a nomination committee decides can attend — or win. Instead, the Screen Actors Guild, made up of hundreds of thousands of performers, gets to choose the nominees and the winners. In other words, everyone you want to see attend an awards show this year will be there, and in turn, be walking the red carpet.
Because of the more intimate vibe of the SAGs, attendees often use the opportunity to have a bit of fun in the fashion department. Last year, the red carpet brought us pop-of-colour dresses on Emily Blunt, Laura Harrier, Laverne Cox, and Susan Kelechi Watson; sparkly ensembles on Rachel Brosnahan, Yara Shahidi, and Melissa McCarthy; and even some feathers à la Wakanda warrior Danai Gurira. But with celebs from Jennifer Aniston to Jennifer Lopez to Cynthia Erivo walking the red carpet, this year's SAG Awards was, dare we say, the best yet.