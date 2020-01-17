Capricorn season is ending, and Aquarius season is almost here. Symbolized by the Water Bearer, Aquarius is known for eccentricity, intellectualism, and humanitarianism. Beginning on January 20, we'll all be experiencing some of this energy, though people with Aquarius placements will feel it most strongly.
“Aquarius season is a time when we embrace our friendships, hopes, and dreams,” says astrologer Lisa Stardust. “When the Sun moves into Aquarius, we can expect to see the world through a humanitarian lens. It marks a time of change and spark of airy ingenuity in which we give more to others than we expect in return.” For Aquarians, she says, “Giving is everything" — and we can all follow suit this time of year.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, adds, “This season represents the dead of winter as Aquarius is a fixed sign, which means energies (and the weather) change very slowly. Aquarius energy is pioneering, brilliant, eccentric, original, standoffish, aloof and detached, and these are the energies we will be working with over the next month. We may also be more inclined to spend more time with groups and be more social than when the Sun is in Capricorn.”
The positions of the moon and the other planets, particularly Mercury (also in Aquarius) and Uranus (currently in Taurus), set us up for major changes and surprises in the upcoming month, Hale says. “All change is not bad,” she adds. “You could go in a completely new and different direction, especially if you have been feeling you are in a rut. Taking a positive attitude toward change is the most productive thing you could do, as well as being aware of how this energy operates so you are not caught by surprise.”
It’s not all good news, though. Aquarians are known for being more in touch with their minds than their hearts, and we’ll experience this, too. “The only downfall is that we may have a more aloof and cool relationship to our emotions — which will be a momentary relief, considering the Sun moves into emotional Pisces 30 days later,” Stardust says. When Pisces season begins, we can expect feelings galore, so enjoy the stoicism while it lasts!
