Selena Gomez Just Wore The Cutest ’60s-Inspired Hairstyle

Selena Gomez has been a hair chameleon as of late, switching up her style with ombré highlights and shaggy bangs. Though for her most recent press appearance — as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Gomez debuted the cutest, most unexpected hairstyle: A half-up lob, complete with flipped ends, lots of teasing at the crown, and playful curtain bangs. It was a play straight out of the '60s, and fans went nuts for it.
Not only is the throwback hairstyle on track to be everywhere in 2020, but Gomez also leaned into the retro flair even further by pairing it with a bright-pink minidress, silver platform heels, and mod black cat-eye liner.
The Tonight Show glam comes courtesy of the star's longtime styling team: Marissa Marino on hair, Hung Vanngo with makeup, and fashion stylist Kate Young. The whole look — from the bouncy ends and feathered bangs to the winged liner and vintage-inspired Miu Miu number — evoked major nostalgia.
Though a surprising departure from Selena Gomez's signature looks — like her go-to polished pulled-back bun or long wavy ombré extensions — this new hairstyle feels unique and different, which is very fitting to promote her triumphant, self-love record, Rare.
