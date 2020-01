Ariana Grande Will Perform At The Grammys — Is This “Thank U, Next” To Last Year’s Drama?

Ken Ehrlich, the executive producer of the Grammy Awards, spoke to E! News at the time, saying, “I don’t think [Ariana will perform], there’s not enough time to make it work.” That’s not how Grande saw it. The singer posted a statement on Twitter explaining her side of the story. “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” said Grande’s statement. According to her, she offered three songs for Grammys producers to choose from , but felt her creativity was stifled in favour of industry politics. “hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am grateful for the acknowledgment this year,” Grande added. Despite disagreements, she still went on to win Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener