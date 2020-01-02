Zoë Kravitz Finally Revealed Her Wedding Dress On Instagram

Kravitz gave the world the first look at her wedding gown six days ago in an Instagram post wishing her friend Alexander Wang a happy birthday, though she gave no indication that it was the dress. The photo featured Wang sprawled out in an armchair beside an ironing board looking at his phone. Behind him is a clothing rack with Kravitz’s gown. The sleeveless dress, with a round neck and full skirt, is the same one Kravitz is wearing in her wedding day photos, with ballet flats and a bow headband.