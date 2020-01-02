From Lizzo’s All-Gold Decor To PDA At Bieber’s House, This Is How Celebs Rang In The New Year

Light up the sparklers, pop the champagne, and cue the resolutions because it’s officially a new year. A new decade, in fact, and everyone is celebrating — even your favourite celebrities.
A few celebs shared a peek into their end-of-year shenanigans that no doubt featured plenty of bubbly, party hats, and in one particular case, a box of tissues. Hailey and Justin Bieber stuck to tradition and packed on the PDA. Vanessa Hudgens gave a nod to one of her Princess Switch characters. And Kate Beckinsale made a call for fresh breath for everyone in 2020.
Click through to see who made the soon-to-be-cringeworthy “2020 vision” joke and who rang in the New Year somewhere warm and sunny.