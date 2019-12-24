Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share The Cutest Christmas Card: It’s All Baby Archie

It's looking like a very merry Christmas over at Frogmore Cottage. Although the royals who inhabit the property, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are in Canada to celebrate the holidays this year, the royals gave a taste of how their life looks on their Christmas card — and shared a new photo of baby Archie.
On Twitter, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, of which Prince Harry is the president and Meghan is vice-president, shared the couple's animated holiday card. It features an up-close shot of the very curious Archie, who'd like to know what you've got there, and his bemused parents along with a festive, twinkling Christmas tree.
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl— The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019
The adorable shot was captured by Meghan's friend, the actress Janina Gavankar, who was most recently seen on The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, People reports.
Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie are stepping away from the usual royal Christmas plans this year, and will instead celebrate together, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” the royals said in a statement.
Not to worry baby Archie, Santa visits Canada too.
