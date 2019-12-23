Ariana Grande couldn't let 2019 end without one last gift. The singer kicked off the year with the release of Thank U, Next, an emotional rollercoaster of an album that arrived just six months after Sweetener, written in reaction to the death of Mac Miller and her split from fiancé Pete Davidson. Grande spent the rest of the year on tour, treating audiences all over the world to both Sweetener and Thank U, Next, as well as her past hits. On Sunday evening, she gave her final performance at The Forum in Los Angeles, and then dropped a brand new album to say goodbye.
Advertisement
K Bye For Now is basically the live Ariana Grande tour experience, featuring 32 songs from Sweetener, Thank U, Next, and others that she performed along the road. Even better? KBFN includes the special guest performances you may have missed at your stop.
Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino, and Big Sean appear on the album for their respective featured songs with Grande, "The Light Is Coming," "Break Your Heart Right Back," and "Right There." This also puts the album in Fleetwood Mac's Rumors territory, featuring an ex on an album that includes a song about said ex (Big Sean, "Thank U, Next").
"a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier," Grande wrote on Twitter ahead of the live album's release, adding her signature "love u."
a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019
love u
Stream K Bye For Now over here, and may I just say: Thank u, next decade of Ariana Grande content, please.
Advertisement