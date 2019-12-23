Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Had The Most Adorable Backyard Wedding

After some teasing on Instagram, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married. The actress posted a photo on Instagram Sunday evening with her now-husband, with the happy couple standing in front of a car with "just married" written on the back window.
"This," she captioned the magical snap.
In a Jenny Packham bridal gown, Duff and Koma made it legal in a “small and low-key” sunset ceremony at Duff’s house attended by family and close friends — including fellow 2000s queen, Mandy Moore.
“Winter solstice … a day of luv,” Paster wrote alongside a photo of a flower bouquet.
News of Duff and Koma’s nuptials comes just seven months after the couple announced their engagement in May 2019. "He asked me to be his wife," she raved in a May Instagram post.
The couple met and started dating in early 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Banks, in October 2018. Duff also shares a son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
Duff gushed about Koma in a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, calling him the “most natural papa bear I’ve seen.
"You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong,” Duff wrote. “The kids don't even know how lucky they are that it's you.... but they will. It's a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words."
