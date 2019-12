DaBaby Responds To Alleged Nude Leak With Three Little Words

The clip appeared to leak on Twitter on Saturday. While DaBaby denies it’s him, this incident followed a concerning spate of leaked nudes over the weekend, all claiming to feature different notable male celebrities. Rapper A$AP Rocky was allegedly identified in a leaked sex tape on Thursday, while alleged nude photos of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry circulated on social media on Friday. In an impassioned tweet, Rocky denied the video is his . Curry also denied the photos were his in a statement to the Daily Mail.