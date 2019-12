The 5 Breakout Makeup Trends That Will Rule 2020

According to celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest , whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , we're looking toward a pared-down, almost delicate vibe for 2020. From the new "It" lip colour to the L.A. highlighting hack that will give you the most natural glow, DeRoest is laying down a full trend prediction of exactly where makeup is heading in the new year.