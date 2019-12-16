House Managers, Secret Airport Terminals & More: Chrissy Teigen Reveals What Her Life Is Really Like
Have you wondered what it’s like to actually live as a celebrity? You’re not alone. National treasure Chrissy Teigen used Twitter to host a Q&A session with her 12.1 million followers, where she answered everyone’s burning question about fame, from having a team of nannies to secret airport terminals. And they have house managers to take care of it all, of course.
Teigen explained that house managers are people who take care of their mail and house staff schedules. “We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc,” she said. House managers frequently come from a hospitality background — often having worked as the chief of staff at a high-end hotel or resort. Essentially, you’re hiring someone to manage your household and staff like they’d manage a hotel. Pretty wild.
Teigen also spilled the beans on a “terminal a mile from the airport” that celebs “pay membership for.” She explained, “They do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know.”
Another interesting tidbit? Learning that Teigen offloads her clothes on The RealReal. “I have worn a lot of expensive things but always have to give them back.” This makes sense, given how expensive couture gowns cost, and they’re often only worn once.
Still, Teigen does purchase plenty of fancy things. “Since the babies, I'm not sample size anymore,” she explained. “I buy almost everything I wear and then resell on TheRealReal and donate the $ to charity.” If only the site labelled Teigen’s clothes — inquiring minds want to steal Teigen’s look for less, especially for a good cause.
