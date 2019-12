Perfume, The Biggest Girl Group in Japan, Can See The Future

Reframe 2019 finds itself somewhere in the spectrum between concert and performance art. The group serves their biggest high-energy electro-pop hits, but it’s the expertly choreographed visuals that truly captivate and elevate the show to the next level. A-chan, Kashiyuka, and Nocchi don frothy gowns as they dance in perfect synchronicity and interact with the advanced technology — powered by the same company behind the design of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics — around them. It’s well-beyond lasers and flashing lights. In a meta moment, two of the women use handheld cameras on stage to film the third, her image projected on a large screen behind them; platforms with dynamic LEDs move by themselves around the stage to the beat of the music; sped-up footage of Perfume's 20-year journey plays at various intervals so that the band — and the audience — can see a real-life replay of their lives laid out before them. The entire production is so captivating that the audience is completely silent: as if clapping or announcing their presence would somehow ruin the futuristic magic, and yank them back into the duller present.