In case you didn't feel like 2019 flew by, it's already time to talk about the biggest award show contenders for the 2020 slate. Everything from Hustlers to Succession is covered in the first major award show for movies and TV of the year: the Golden Globes. This year's 2020 nominees illustrate why its known as one of the more unpredictable shows. Chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the shows and series selected for consideration range from super buzzy (hello, Marriage Story and its Gotham Awards sweep) to the wild card (I bet you totally forgot about Where'd You Go Bernadette). And that's just movies — the Globes also award the best of TV, which means we should see some of the Roys and the Starks among the nominees as well. Let's hope Ricky Gervais can keep up as host. (He should, it's his fifth go around.)
Whether they made us laugh, cry, or vomit, it's all in the HFPA's hands now. See you guys on the red carpet!
The 2020 Golden Globe nominees, below, with continuous updates.
Best Picture - Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Picture - Comedy/Musical
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film
Joey King - The Act
Merritt Weaver - Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch22
Best Actress - Television Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor - Comedy/Musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Miniseries or Television Film
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon: Miniseries
Unbelievable
The Loudest Voice
Catch-22
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Politician
Best Actor - Television Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Tobias Menzies - The Crown: Season 3
Billy Porter - Pose
Kit Harrington - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Best Director
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Philips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Actor - Drama
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress - Comedy/ Musical
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Actress - Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Ervio, Harriet
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Foreign Language Film
Parasite
The Farewell
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Big Little Lies
The Morning Show
Succession
Killing Eve
Best Actress - Television Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor - Television Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader - Barry
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Ben Platt - The Politician
Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown Season 3
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Patricia Artquette - The Act
Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries, or Television Film
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Henry Winkler - Barry
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 5 on NBC at 8pm ET.
