Fuller House Isn’t Over Just Yet

When the back half of season 5 drops, that really will be the end of the show for good. Netflix did not give a reason for cancelling the series after five seasons, but reports indicate that it was on the chopping block for a while. According to TV Line, Fuller House was almost cancelled after season 4 last year, but eventually it was granted a final season to wrap up the storylines. Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ on the show, posted to Instagram after the Fuller House cancellation news earlier this year. "We would love to do the show forever and ever, but I guess it wasn't in the cards," she wrote in a comment under the farewell season announcement. "I am happy that we can give the fans a proper ending, however I wish we didn't have to give one at all."