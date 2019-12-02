The Only Britney Spears Workout Playlist You’ll Ever Need

It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment that Britney Spears became a legend. It might've been as early as when her 1998 hit single "...Baby One More Time" came on the scene. Or maybe it was when she donned the unforgettable red latex jumpsuit for her "Oops! I Did It Again" video. It also could've been one of her countless performances — at MTV award shows, the Grammys, the 2001 Super Bowl. But no matter what you think catapulted her career into super stardom, there's no denying it: Spears has solidified herself as an icon.
Everyone's favourite early 2000s pop star isn't just a performer though — she's a huge supporter of exercising. In fact, with her soothing yoga videos and frequent workout posts, Spears is well on her way to becoming a fitness influencer. Her latest feat? Swimming 60 laps in her backyard pool. Talk about a morning routine.
December 2 marks the singer's 39th birthday and we're celebrating this momentous occasion with a killer workout à la Britney. But really, the gym session was an excuse to put together the perfect playlist featuring — who else? — the Princess of Pop. Sweating like Brit, to Brit. I mean...
The line up includes award-winning classics like "Toxic", girl power anthems like "Stronger", and some newer songs like "Hold It Against Me". Give it a listen — it might just inspire you to go for a 60-lap morning swim.
Happy birthday, Britney!
