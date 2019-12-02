Stand down, internet-shippers. Jacob Elordi and Zendaya's rumoured romance seems to be just that: a rumour.
Elordi addressed the gossip in a recent interview with GQ Australia. When asked about his Euphoria co-star, the 22-year-old made it very clear that their relationship was very close, but also very platonic. "She's like my sister," Elordi said of Zendaya.
He may not be dating Zendaya (or maybe he's just keeping things super low-key), but Elordi has nothing but genuine love and respect for his cast mate. "Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?" he said in the interview. "She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us."
Speculation about the close connection between actors first began back in August when the two were spotted hanging out together in Greece. On the trip, Elordi and Zendaya (along with her personal stylist Law Roach and her assistant Darnell Appling) explored the ancient ruins of Athens.
The pair raised suspicion even further in November when we found out that they were both visiting Sydney, Australia over the Thanksgiving holiday. Pictures from the trip even showed Zendaya with Elordi's parents, sending Euphoria fans into a frenzy over the possible real-life love story between unlikely lovers Rue and Nate. But as it turns out, the coincidence was purely work-related because the actors were attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Elordi was the magazine's TV Actor of the Year, and Zendaya was named GQ's Woman of the Year.
This isn't the first time that Zendaya has been romantically linked to one of her co-stars. The actress was also rumoured to be dating Tom Holland, her close friend and Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home cast mate. Zendaya and Holland's incredible rapport on and offscreen had fans thoroughly convinced that the two were more than just friends; the Marvel alums appeared frequently on each other's social media pages and hang out together often in real life.
Zendaya has maintained a good sense of humor despite the endless speculation about her personal life, reminding us exactly why we love her so much — and why we can't help but believe that everyone is in love with her.
