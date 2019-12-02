Jed Wyatt, who taught us last year that it is possible to win and then very, very dramatically lose The Bachelorette, has found love again after Hannah Brown called off their engagement. On Thanksgiving, Wyatt shared a photo of himself on a Jet Ski in Miami with his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker, calling her “the only person to make me smile more than riding a jetski.” He added the hashtags #hotbabesonjetskis and #jellen for good measure.
Since October, Wyatt and Decker have made several appearances on each other’s Instagram Stories, but Thanksgiving marked Decker’s first appearance on Wyatt’s grid — and the first confirmation of their relationship. Wyatt’s feelings for Decker have been well-documented throughout November, with his comments on her photos ranging from the simple “Hot Queen” to the thirstier “Are inhalers over the counter?” to the drooling emoji.
On Thanksgiving, Decker shared her first photo with Wyatt, sharing that she has been “extra thankful this year.”
Decker lives in Miami, and according to Instagram, she is a personal trainer, model, and teacher. Wyatt still lives in Nashville, and told Us Weekly in September that he has been working with a friend on a nonprofit — and that he was not focusing on his love life. “That’s been, honestly, more than music lately,” he said. “I can’t really think about a relationship right now.”
Wyatt won Brown’s heart and proposed on season 15 of The Bachelorette. But after Brown learned that he went on the show with a serious girlfriend back home, she gave him back his ring. “I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension, but you know, [Brown’s] happiness is my best interest,” Wyatt said after the whole ordeal on Good Morning America.
Bachelor Nation might never forgive Wyatt, but from the looks of his Instagram, he found someone who has — and he seems happier than ever.
