Priyanka Chopra Surprised Nick Jonas With A Puppy For Their Anniversary

From lavish birthday parties to gorgeous love songs, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to treat each other. On the one-year anniversary of their relationship, Jonas gifted Chopra with a serenade from Mariah Carey herself. That might sound hard to beat, but days ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary, Chopra just gave Jonas the fluffiest gift of all: a German Shepherd puppy.
“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” Jonas captioned his Tuesday afternoon Instagram post. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on.”
Advertisement
In the Instagram video, Chopra wakes Jonas up with a dog wearing a bow. “Who’s that?” she asks, and Jonas gasps. Jonas shared two more pictures, too: one of himself spooning the sleeping puppy, and one of the German Shepherd staring directly at the camera.
The couple quickly decided on a name for their pup — and, of course, they wasted no time creating his Instagram. With only four posts, Gino already boasts 215,000 followers and counting, but don’t expect a follow back: he’s only following his equally cute parents and Chopra’s other dog, a chihuahua mix named Diana.
Chopra and Jonas married almost exactly a year ago in a two-part wedding ceremony that Jonas called “the happiest day” of his life. And yes, there was a surprise honeymoon, too. Jonas organized a Caribbean excursion for the couple, and planned every detail.
Jonas popped the question in August 2018. “Future Mrs. Jonas,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “My heart. My love.” At the time, it was one of the couple's best Instagram moments — but this photo of Gino in a cuddle puddle is giving it some serious competition. Sorry, guys.
Advertisement