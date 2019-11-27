Justin Bieber Just Dyed His Hair Pink — & Fans Think It’s A Sign

While most of us are still deliberating on what haircut and colour we want to kick off a new decade, Justin Bieber already has a leg up. The singer, who's been around the block with hairstyles over the course of his career, recently revealed his most dramatic makeover yet: cotton-candy pink hair.
The dye job is the most shocking colour he's rocked since his platinum-blonde days — and not too far from the dusty-rose shade his wife, Hailey Bieber, was wearing earlier this year.
In a previous interview with Refinery29, Hailey shared that, while her pink hair was cute, it was a lot of work. "I loved my pink hair, but it’s hard to maintain," she said. "It never stays one colour pink; it’s the perfect colour and then you wash it and it’s the wrong colour. But I loved it."
Fans on Twitter immediately began to theorize what Bieber's new hair colour could mean, noting that the bright shade reflects the all-pink marketing he's been using to hint at a potential Christmas or R&B album.
This Justin new pink hair means different meaning it can be :— BIZZLE or BIEBERVELLI (@bizzle2019) November 25, 2019
1. Cover of the new album
2. Cover for singles
3. For new R&B Era
4. For new music videos
5. For new tour @justinbieber correct me if I'm wrong!!
Not being dramatic or anything but both of these were in pink and now his hair is pink. Is this a sign of JB5?? @justinbieber #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/ah8JhlqO76— meghan (@betterat70jb) November 25, 2019
Idk why but I am SURE he will since he dyed his hair pink and is recording a mv— Ananya_belieber4life (@Ananya63030629) November 26, 2019
This better be true @justinbieber https://t.co/TQkVCLaiOs
Whether or not Bieber's pink hair is an indicator of new bops or merely a cue from his wife, we hope he has plenty of colour-safe tips (and a few jars of Overtone) while he rides the pink-hair wave.
