The Velour Tracksuit In ‘Queen & Slim’ Is A Nod To Sean John’s Lasting Influence

Slim’s character (Daniel Kaluuya) throws on the tracksuit after a first date with Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) that ends in a run from the law. And while there are obvious parallels to “Bonnie & Clyde,” Matsoukas says that’s where the similarities stop. “A lot of my references and influences come from Black culture, just because that’s who I am," she said during a press preview with Refinery29’s film critic Anne Cohen , pointing to hip-hop music director Hank Williams, Spike Lee, Mira Nair, and Julie Dash among the filmmakers who informed her style. As it turns out, Matsoukas loves a throwback, and as illustrated by the tracksuit, Turini does, too.