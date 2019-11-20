In light of the controversy, Pinkett Smith invited T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris to appear on an episode of the Red Table Talk. The episode promises to be intriguing; Pinkett Smith disclosed that they discussed the rapper's problematic comments as well as intimate details about his and Tiny's relationship. The couple hit a very public rough patch in 2017 due to T.I.'s infidelity, the drama almost costing them their marriage.