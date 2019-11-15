Miranda Lambert & Her Husband Allegedly Shaded Blake Shelton At The CMAs

Singer Miranda Lambert and police officer husband Brendan McLoughlin didn’t seem to enjoy Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” at the Country Music Association Awards, according to a source for Us Weekly.
“Everyone stood up to clap for Blake at the end of his performance except Miranda Lambert and her husband,” the Us Weekly source alleged. “At the commercial break, they both left their seats.”
Should this be true, there’s no way to know why Lambert and McLoughlin didn’t clap for Lambert’s former husband. However, it raised eyebrows as the country singers — who married in 2011 after a six-year long relationship and divorced in 2015 — seemingly had a contentious breakup. Both parties allegedly accused the other of cheating, according to TMZ, and some fans believed Shelton shaded his ex-wife on Twitter in 2018 after rumours that she cheated on then-boyfriend Anderson East surfaced.
At the time of their divorce in 2015, Lambert and Shelton crafted a joint statement that asked the public to stay out of their business.
"This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter,” the former couple said.
Lambert met McLoughlin — a police officer who works in Times Square — in November of 2018, when she appeared on Good Morning America. (Fun fact: McLoughlin is also featured prominently in Busy Philipps’ Instagram story as “hot cop.”) They wed just months later, in February of 2019.
As for Shelton, he’s been dating his Voice co-star Gwen Stefani since 2015. He recently shouted out Stefani at the People’s Choice Awards, telling the crowd that he “loves the shit out of [her.]”
"She and I, on paper, we couldn’t be more different,” Shelton said in a 2017 interview with People of his girlfriend. “But in life, nothing’s ever worked better for me.”
Refinery29 reached out to Shelton and Lambert for comment.
