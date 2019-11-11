I Went On 20 Dates, Drenched In Sweat, At A Fitness Speed Dating Event

Fifty-year-old Uria says he hopes that some of the people who meet at Switch speed dating will get their happily ever after. Just like he and his wife of 23 years did. The pair met through mutual friends in Los Angeles after he immigrated there from South Africa. They were friends first. Then she asked him to come along with her on a trip to Las Vegas. He says she was a nanny at the time, and the child’s parents wanted her to accompany them on a trip to Sin City. She told them Uria was her cousin visiting from South Africa so that he could come along. “We spun this story, and I had to learn who her mom and dad were so it would be convincing,” he recalls. “We weren’t even seeing each other yet, but once we got to Las Vegas, it was like we were this couple with a kid at the pool. It just happened.”