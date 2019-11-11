Wait, So Are Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Together? A New Instagram Says…Maybe

Things aren’t looking too good for Betty and Jughead on Riverdale, but Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse shared an Instagram post that makes it look like their romance is back on.
“The sequel,” Reinhart wrote in the caption of a slideshow featuring herself and Sprouse beaming, kissing, and looking very much in love despite summer reports that they had split after two years of dating.
So, either Reinhart and Sprouse are back together, or they never really broke up. My money is on the latter. Case in point: Sprouse and Reinhart denied the rumours of a split, posting their joint W magazine cover in July with pointed words.
“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit,” Reinhart wrote. Sprouse echoed Reinhart’s comments, writing, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”
The two have showered each other with love ever since then, with Reinhart writing Sprouse a love poem for his birthday in August. The following month, she hinted about the couple’s Halloween costume plans during an interview. Around that same time, Sprouse shared a birthday message of his own to Reinhart, calling himself “lucky” for having her in his life.
“Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” he wrote alongside the since-deleted slideshow, which included a shot of the two making out.
Seems like things are good with these two, but hey, you never know. Refinery29 reached out to Reinhart and Sprouse for comment.
