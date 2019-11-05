Wait, Is Anna Faris Engaged?

Just over two years after announcing her split with ex-husband Chris Pratt, Anna Faris may be ready to get married again — at least, if the ring on her finger is any indication.
On Monday, Faris was spotted out in Los Angeles by TMZ, wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand. Faris has not been seen wearing this particular piece of jewelry before, according to the outlet, leading to speculation that it was given to her by her boyfriend of two years, Michael Barrett.
Barrett, a cinematographer who has worked on films like You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Ted, and Everything Must Go, has reportedly been dating Faris since the fall of 2017.
Advertisement
Faris and Pratt, who share 7-year-old son Jack, announced their separation in August of 2017, sharing the news in a joint message on social media.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris posted to her Instagram account. "We tried for hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
Pratt married lifestyle blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger in an intimate California ceremony this summer. The couple was first spotted out together in June of 2018. Pratt, Faris, and their respective partners appear to get along quite well; in 2018, the foursome was seen accompanying Jack trick-or-treating.
Shortly after Pratt’s engagement announcement, Faris shared that she approved of her ex-husband’s choice of bride.
"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,'" Faris said her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it."
If Faris is engaged to Barrett, maybe Pratt will make her the same offer.
Advertisement