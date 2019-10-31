On Wednesday, Elle Germany responded to the quick and warranted backlash. “In our current issue we are approaching the colour [B]lack from different angles,” the statement begin. “As one of the topics, it was our aim to feature strong [B]lack women who work as models for the fashion industry,” Sabine Nedelchev, editor-in-chief, wrote. “In doing so, we have made several mistakes for which we apologize to anyone we might have hurt. It was a mistake to use the cover line ‘Back to Black’ which could be understood as if [B]lack persons would be a kind of fashion trend. This obviously wasn't our intention and it was our mistake not to be more sensitive about this.”