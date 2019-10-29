More than hair direction, Reinhart insisted on doing her own makeup for the movie. "I do my own makeup on Riverdale, and I knew I wanted to do it for Hustlers as well," she explains. "So with permission from Lorene [Scafaria], our director, I did the makeup myself — which was fun because it was a lot of products that I would never, ever use in real life, like glittery eyeshadow and some cobalt blue eyeliner."



Reinhart told me the most important part was that everything had to shimmer. "Before every scene, I used a MAC strobing primer that was glowy and sparkly. I rubbed that all over my body," she explained. "Then I mixed Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow with my foundation and layered a very pigmented Dior highlighting powder over that."