As long as we've known Kim Kardashian West, we've known her trademark beauty look: brunette hair, perfectly arched eyebrows, and — of course — contoured cheekbones.
These attributes have been a key part of the KKW Beauty founder's aesthetic, and while her go-to beauty choices work, she doesn't shy away from mixing it up. After all, who wouldn't want to try something fresh and new when you have the top beauty pros at your disposal? Over the years, she's dabbled in bobs of different colours and length, posed with neon wigs, and occasionally rocks a sculpted updo, giving us enough hairstyle inspo to screenshot when we're in the market for a new look.
In honor of KKW's 39th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of her most memorable hair moments, ahead.