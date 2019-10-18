No matter your relationship status, we are here to help you find the perfect pop culture Halloween couples costumes. And whether you’re extremely online or not, these costume suggestions will help you update those wildly popular Joker and Harley Quinn getups, which were so last year (and the year before that, and the year before that) for something a little more 2019. And a lot less toxic.
These couples range from best friends and forbidden loves (Sorry, Fleabag) to terrifying twosomes that could make for even better group costumes, you know if you’re into that sort of thing. Spoiler: Jumpsuits are key to this year’s best pop culture couples costumes and make for a snuggly warm getup for even the chilliest of Halloween nights.
So double, double toil and trouble, it’s time to pop that internet bubble and find the couple costumes that scream twenty-nineteen. And in some cases, will leave others screaming, too. We’re definitely looking at you Midsommar.