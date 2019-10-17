Mike Johnson Just Asked Out Keke Palmer, But What About Demi Lovato ?

Keke, do you love me? While Mike Johnson didn’t exactly quote Drake on his Monday interview with Good Morning America, he did ask out host Keke Palmer in what turned out to be a pretty awkward interaction.
Palmer, who co-hosts the Strahan Sara and Keke portion of Good Morning America opposite Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, had on former Bachelorette contestant Johnson Tuesday to discuss his dating escapades.
While Johnson did not win the heart of Bachelorette Hannah Brown (she ended up single after picking, and then breaking up with, Jed Wyatt) he did go on to hang out with singer Demi Lovato, whom he initially flirted with on Twitter during the run of The Bachelorette.
Though he told Almost Famous podcast hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins that Lovato “kisses really well” in September, it now seems that Johnson and Lovato’s reported romance has cooled off. A source for People reports that they are “done,” which was seemingly confirmed by Johnson’s actions on the talk show.
“I made a mistake, I don’t like dating in public,” he told the co-hosts on GMA. The Bachelor Nation alum then turned his attention towards Palmer. “But, if I were to ask you, if we could go on a date…?”
Strahan and Haines laughed, while Palmer made the most memeable face ever. She quickly avoided the question.
Strahan, however, warned Johnson about what he was getting himself into.
“Mike, I’m going to tell you something, right. Demi is my girl, I love this one here, too. Now, you mess up, I’m coming for you,” the host joked.
Palmer quickly shut down the date talk, reminding Johnson — correctly! — that she is “at work” and will not entertain such questions in her place of business. Still, Strahan noted that wouldn’t stop Johnson from getting Palmer’s number during the show’s commercial break.
Asking someone out on air may be acceptable on The Bachelorette (remember how Brown asked for that drink with Tyler Cameron?) but if Johnson really wants to take Palmer on a date, he may have far more success sliding into her DMs.
Check out the interview below:
Refinery29 reached out to Palmer and Johnson for comment.
