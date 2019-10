Zoë Kravitz Has A Lot To Say About Her Evolving Beauty Look

"The struggle's always been real for me and my hair," the YSL Beauty brand ambassador tells us. "The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture." Keep in mind that the operative word is seem: Ever since she began transitioning from relaxed to natural hair in 2014, the Lolawolf frontwoman and Big Little Lies actress has managed to try out an impressive number of styles with her box braids. For her, it's a labour of love. "I really prefer my hair being natural," she says.