Ted Bundy’s Ex-Girlfriend & Her Daughter Come Forward In Chilling New Documentary

A new documentary series from Amazon highlights the relationship between Ted Bundy and his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, according to a new press release.
Titled Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer, the docuseries will include interviews with Kendall (also known by the last name Kloepfer) and her daughter Molly as they discuss what made Bundy have such an intense pull over women, as well as the killer’s deep misogyny.
In the 1970s, Bundy killed at least 36 women, though some estimate the number could be closer to 100. He was executed in 1989. Girlfriend Kendall, whom Bundy began dating in 1969 after they met in a Seattle bar, was unaware of her partner’s secret life.
"I handed Ted my life and said, 'Here. Take care of me.' He did in a lot of ways, but I became more and more dependent upon him. When I felt his love, I was on top of the world; when I felt nothing from Ted, I felt that I was nothing," Kendall wrote in her 1981 memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.
Kendall and Bundy maintained an on-and-off relationship for years, and she ultimately became one of the people who tipped off the police about her boyfriend’s crimes. An expanded edition of Kendall’s book will be available to coincide with the release of the new documentary series.
Kendall’s daughter Molly (whom Kendall calls Tina in her book; it’s unclear which is her legal name) met Bundy when she was a toddler. Molly’s biological father was reportedly a convicted felon whom Kendall divorced early into their marriage. For a short amount of time, Bundy was a father-like figure to the child.
The documentary series will also feature conversations with other survivors of Bundy, many of whom are speaking out for the first time about his crimes against them. The purpose, per the press release, is to “change the Bundy narrative and provoke a discussion around gender politics that hauntingly resonates today.”
Kendall’s time with Bundy was also explored in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile, which is based on The Phantom Prince and is told from Kendall’s point of view. In the film, rumors about Bundy (portrayed by Zac Efron) swell, and Kendall (Lily Collins) must decide whether to believe the man she thought loved her or the horrific allegations against him.
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer launches on Amazon in 2020.
