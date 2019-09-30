Katie Holmes’ New Red Carpet Hair Look Is Soft Yet Edgy — & Right On Trend

The queen of versatile hairstyles, Katie Holmes, has blessed us again with another new look, and is now serving us a waist-length ponytail. We have no choice but to stan.
Holmes rocked the new hairstyle for the occasion of the red carpet premiere of the Netflix movie The Irishman at the New York Film Festival. The ponytail is a transition from her most recent lob cut, and features soft brown waves gently gathered at the back of her neck and a soft middle part with a few stray waves to frame her face. It’s the perfect combination of perfectly styled but still gently placed hair.
Holmes shared the photo of her hair and tagged her longtime stylist, DJ Quintero, in her post.
“Such an incredible film. What a gift,” she captioned her Instagram, tagging her glam squad.
Quintero also shared a photo of the new hairstyle on Instagram. “From a LOB to waist length Ponesha. #katieholmes last night at the premiere of The Irishman film,” he captioned the photo.
Quintero previously explained that working with Holmes has always been great, particularly because Holmes allows him to be adventurous with her looks, while being low-maintenance about her hair overall.
“Katie can be glamorous and edgy; she's so versatile. She is so low-maintenance and doesn't want to put too much effort into a cut, which is probably why it always looks so much cooler. I never try to make her hair look rigid or hard, because that's not her style. She's not the person who will blow out her hair every single day,” said Quintero.
Holmes is just the latest celebrity to join the 2019 long ponytail trend, with stars such as Queen Latifa, Tessa Thompson, and Kacey Musgraves. And we all know that queen Ariana Grande has always given us long ponytails for the gods.
Since this year’s Grammys featured the trend heavily on the red carpet, we suspect that we will see more and more long ponytails throughout the rest of film festival season.
