Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live debut and turned everything we expect from a musical guest upside down...literally.
This week’s host, Woody Harrelson, introduced Billie Eilish as "incomparable" and “wonderful,” and we completely agree. Given her stunning stage setup on tour and the groundbreaking creative direction for all of her music videos, we didn’t know what to expect from Eilish’s SNL debut, but we knew it was going to be one of a kind. The singer had a rotating replica of the iconic SNL stage for her performance of her hit song “bad guy” which made the singer appear to defy gravity as she climbed the walls and the ceiling. If that doesn’t immediately put her at the top of the list of most memorable SNL performances, we don’t know what will.
Eilish returned to the stage for her second song, “i love you,” and if you weren’t melancholically nursing a broken heart, you are now. Accompanied by her brother, Finneas, the pair were surrounded by a luminous backdrop of stars and hazy clouds, reminiscent of the floating bed setup with which they tour. Eilish’s vocals shine during this song as it highlights the immense emotional range she puts into her performance. One moment is heavy and subdued, and the next seems to be at peace with the heartbreak the song is revisiting.
Being a musical guest on SNL is a huge moment in any artist’s career, but huge moments seem to have become a daily occurrence for Eilish. The same week she blew us all away on the SNL stage, she announced a world tour that is going above and beyond to implement as many sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices as possible, and was a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
While speaking to Fallon, Eilish explained a recent and recurring injury. During her SNL performance, Eilish was wearing a boot brace on her right leg. If you follow her on Instagram or watch her other television appearances, you will see that she’s been wearing a boot off and on for a while now. During a show in Milan last month, six counts into “bad guy,” according to Eilish, she sprained her ankle while jumping. “It wasn’t only just embarrassing that I sprained it, it was more embarrassing that I fell,” said Eilish. “Thing is, I’ve sprained this ankle like, five times before, so I knew exactly what it was.”
We hope the ankle sprains quickly become a thing of the past so Eilish can continue blowing our minds with her brilliant performances boot brace-free.
