Paris Street Style Just Solidified Leather As Fall’s Most Sought-After Trend

After the quickest of turnarounds, the street style crew last spotted at Milan Fashion Week is now deep in the thick of Paris shows. So far, the French runways have been riveting: we've seen the works of Marine Serre, Dior and Saint Laurent on day 1, and Lanvin, Maison Margiela, Courreges and Rochas for day 2. But before we hit the ground running with show reviews, it's time to take a look at what's happening outside.