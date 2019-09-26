Paris Street Style Just Solidified Leather As Fall’s Most Sought-After Trend

When in Paris, show-goers do as the Parisians do, a.k.a. dress to the nines in a mix of well-curated vintage and French designer digs. For SS20, that means oversized blazers and scarf tops combined with Chanel-embossed mules and Margiela pillow bags. In addition, we're expecting leather to continue reigning supreme, with tailored suiting and billow-y dresses trailing closely behind. To see exactly what it is that makes Paris street style the best of the month, click through the slideshow ahead.