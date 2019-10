This sudden change isn't out of the ordinary for Gomez, who frequently toggles between her short hair and back-grazing extensions, but that doesn't make the hairstyle swap any less exciting. Stan accounts are already praising Gomez's new look , with some even predicting it might be related to her forthcoming album . One person commented on a reposted selfie from Stevens' Instagram, "Sg2 hair concept." Another wrote, "I’ve missed her long hair. I feel like she’s always up [to] something good when she puts in extensions."