Tyler Cameron Being Asked About His Friend Gigi Hadid Is Just Brutal

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are in a “friendly” place, according to Cameron’s new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
On Tuesday, The Bachelorette contestant was pressed by ET’s Lauren Zima about his maybe-relationship with Hadid, but Cameron refused to divulge anything about a romance between him and the model.
"We're just friends," Cameron told Zima. "I mean...that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."
When asked if he was "in love with a supermodel," Cameron said he’s just trying to "date privately" following his stint on reality television.
“I'm not in love with anybody right now," he added. "I'm in love with myself."
Cameron and Hadid may not say the L word, but they’ve been hanging out quite a bit. The two were first spotted out DUMBO House in Brooklyn this summer, after Bachelorette star Hannah Brown asked runner-up Cameron on a date following her breakup with Jed Wyatt. Since, Hadid and Cameron have been spotted around NYC, and even in the Netherlands, where Cameron attended the funeral of Hadid’s grandmother.
Cameron also told Entertainment Tonight that while he was out with Hadid after his brief reunion with Brown, he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.
"I told [Hannah] that I was still going to date people," he said of what happened when he caught up with Brown. "[When The Bachelorette was airing], I really didn't go out and date nobody. I didn't put myself out there at all, out of respect for her, and out of respect for the show. And so I was like, 'I still want to go and put myself out there and see what's right and what's not right.' And that's all I really was trying to do."
Whether Cameron and Hadid will ever upgrade their relationship status remains to be seen.
